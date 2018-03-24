March to find a cure for bone marrow failure disease

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --For almost 35 years, the Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation has been working to provide education, support and hope for patients living with bone marrow failure diseases.
Each year they partner with the Frontier Fiesta to put together an unforgettable morning dedicated to raising awareness about these rare diseases called the Frontier Fiesta March for Marrow.
ABC13 & You met one special family dedicated to raising money and awareness through Team June Bug, formed in honor of their daughter.