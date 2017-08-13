SOCIETY

Mansion nail salon in Cypress features 2 nail bars and man cave

EMBED </>More Videos

A massive nail salon in Cypress held its soft opening on Wednesday.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A very big nail salon is opening its doors today in Cypress.

Gossip & Co. Nail Spa was the talk of social media even before it opened.

A big crows is expected when they open their doors today at 11 a.m. The grand opening celebration will run until 5 p.m., and there will be a lion dance, free food and a live band.

The first 200 people will get a free manicure and pedicure.

A massive chandelier and a grand double staircase greet you as you walk into large iron double doors of a two-story, mansion-type nail salon in Cypress.

It's the second one and now the largest in the Cypress area owned by Steve and Lulu Nguyen. The first Gossip & Co. Nail Spa was named one of ABC13's top 10 nail spas in the Houston area in 2015.

On June 6, the spa posted a video and photos on Facebook showing the progress of its construction, and it quickly went viral. The post generated more than 4,300 shares and nearly 5,000 comments.

The overwhelming response isn't much of a surprise. The decor is elegant and clean, with lavish touches here and there.

Marble floors and custom-made furniture with granite tops can be seen throughout the 8,500 square foot building. Crystals dangle from the lamps on each manicure table, and white mosaic tile line the steps of the grand double staircase.

The spa has more than 2,000 colors to choose from, 70 pedicure chairs and a room just for the kiddos with Disney-themed chairs.

Perhaps one of the most unique features of the spa is the man cave.

"There's no other nail salon with a dedicated area for men," Steve said.

EMBED More News Videos

Check out this nail-salon mansion, complete with man cave and bar



The man cave features several TV monitors, neon beer signs and a nail bar. Steve said he wanted men, who usually do not visit a nail spa, to feel like they can hang out.

As you walk up the staircase, you'll find couple areas that can be used with a friend or significant other. It overlooks the amazing view of the downstairs area, with a closer look of the elegant gray, coffered ceiling.

There are several parts of the spa that are entirely isolated or semi-isolated. Those are great for small and big parties.

At Gossip & Co. Nail Spa, you get the luxurious feel without the luxury price tag.



Go to the Gossip & Co. Facebook page for more information.

The address is 12603 Louetta Rd, Ste 100., in Cypress.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societynail salonnailsnail polishmansionviralbuzzworthybeautyCypress
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Sunday funday: Farmer's market at St. Arnold today
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
Numbers announced for $356 million Powerball jackpot
Boy made fire chief before he loses eyesight
More Society
Top Stories
Wrong-way driver crashes into minivan on Grand Pkwy
BEWARE: Another round of dangerous heat expected today
'White Lives Matter' protest coming to Texas A&M
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
Sunday funday: Farmer's market at St. Arnold today
Police identify suspect in Virginia car ramming
Numbers announced for $356 million Powerball jackpot
Quidditch Championship in League City this weekend
Show More
Beat the heat: Where to find Houston cooling centers
Difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion
Woman killed by husband during fight in SE Houston
Officials: White nationalist rally linked to 3 deaths
2 police personnel dead after helicopter crashes
More News
Top Video
Police identify suspect in Virginia car ramming
Numbers announced for $356 million Powerball jackpot
Family says dad died of broken heart on same day son killed
Boy made fire chief before he loses eyesight
More Video