SOCIETY

Ike-damaged Lone Star Flight Museum in Galveston moving

EMBED </>More Videos

The Lone Star Flight Museum will close this weekend ahead of its planned relocation. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas --
The Lone Star Flight Museum in Galveston will close this month to move to a bigger location in Houston and farther from Gulf of Mexico hurricanes.

The Galveston County Daily News reports the museum, which suffered extensive flood damage during Hurricane Ike in 2008, will hold a farewell event Saturday.

The $38 million museum complex is scheduled to open in September at Ellington Airport, including a 130,000-square-foot building and interactive exhibits.

The Lone Star Flight Museum opened in 1990 at Scholes International Airport. Legislators in 1995 declared the site home to the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame.

The museum was inundated by six feet of floodwaters when Ike hit in September 2008. Museum officials in 2011 announced plans to leave Galveston and reopen in Houston, for greater protection from storms.

SEE ALSO: Texas Road Trippers visit Lone Star Flight Museum
EMBED More News Videos

Inside a hangar at Galveston's Scholes International Airport, you'll find an aircraft exhibit unlike any other in southeast Texas.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societymuseumsaviationout and about with abc13hurricaneGalvestonHouston
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Texas Road Trippers: Lone Star Flight Museum
SOCIETY
ABC's David Muir grabs a bite to eat in Houston
H-E-B signs slugger George Springer as spokesman
13 Instagram accounts that celebrate the best of Houston
Teen bit by black bear woke up to 'crunching sound'
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Arrest in Hedwig Village woman's murder
Mom of Sandra Bland talks move to Waller County
Few clues after third razor blade incident in Huntsville
Family believes loved one shot to death in SW Houston
Records: Public works director made payments to trustee
Another round of evening downpours
Blue Bell teases yet another new ice cream flavor
Show More
Trump Jr. on Russia meeting: 'If it's what you say I love it'
Woman wanted for shooting into car and killing man
Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run in N. Harris Co.
Need a job? NRG Park is hiring for Texans games
JJ Watt shirt collection now available
More News
Top Video
Blue Bell teases yet another new ice cream flavor
H-E-B signs slugger George Springer as spokesman
13 Instagram accounts that celebrate the best of Houston
Rex Tillerson's Hill Country hideaway for sale
More Video