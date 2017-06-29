HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's time to talk criminal justice.
Every Quarter the NAACP Houston Branch gathers various community leaders, politicians, activists and/or leaders for expertise in their respective fields to discuss current events and social justice issues.
This week, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, and Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg will join FBI Special Agent in Charge Perrye Turner for the discussion.
Officials will be examining police brutality, citizen review, bail reform, processing, mental health training, and sentencing disparities.
ABC13's Tracy Clemons will moderate the conversation, which will be held Thursday night at the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center.
ABC13 will livestream the event from 6:30-8 p.m.
If you'd like to attend the event, tickets can be purchased online. Dinner will be served.
