Kinder Foundation donates $70 million to help improve Houston's Memorial Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Kinder Foundation donated $70 million to help fast-track plans to improve Memorial Park.

"We appreciate your love for Houston and your dedication to keeping Memorial Park a destination for people from all over our city," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a tweet.


Plans for Memorial Park include a nature bridge that will connect the park's north and south sides. Additions will also include a trail/bridge system north over I-10, linking the White Oak Bayou Greenway trail system, the Memorial Park Conservancy said.

