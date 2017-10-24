Justin and Kate: A look at Houston's hottest couple

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --They're one of Houston's hottest couples. Take a look at Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's fairytale relationship.
- Justin Verlander proposed before the baseball season started in 2016
- Justin designed Kate's engagement ring
- They dated three years before their engagement
- Kate sits in the luxury boxes with Justin's family to cheer him on
- Kate got a custom jacket to root on Verlander
- Both dog lovers, the couple has a rescue boxer called Harley Upton
- Both support the charitable organization K9s For Warriors
- The couple once dressed up as Danny and Sandy from Grease
- Kate refers to Justin as her best friend
