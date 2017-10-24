SOCIETY

Justin and Kate: A look at Houston's hottest couple

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a peek into Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's relationship

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
They're one of Houston's hottest couples. Take a look at Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's fairytale relationship.

  • Justin Verlander proposed before the baseball season started in 2016
  • Justin designed Kate's engagement ring
  • They dated three years before their engagement
  • Kate sits in the luxury boxes with Justin's family to cheer him on
  • Kate got a custom jacket to root on Verlander
  • Both dog lovers, the couple has a rescue boxer called Harley Upton
  • Both support the charitable organization K9s For Warriors
  • The couple once dressed up as Danny and Sandy from Grease
  • Kate refers to Justin as her best friend

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyHouston AstrosbuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Simple, crafty ideas to get your home Astros ready
Houston sets the stage for Dia de los Muertos
Texas is far better than California, and here's why
Choose kindness to help stop bullying
More Society
Top Stories
'This is a real life dream': Astros sound off at Dodger Stadium
5 things to know about Astros' Dallas Keuchel
Thief takes ambulance on joyride in northwest Houston
A.J. Hinch: From star athlete to Astros manager
1 dead after shooting, crash in Atascocita
Paul Wall offering grillz to Astros players
Father of missing girl charged with first-degree felony
From Cuba to the World Series: Yuli Gurriel's journey
Show More
Watson and Ayala: Texas icons meet by chance on plane
Police search for identity of child found dead on beach
Daring armed robbery caught on surveillance camera
1 injured in fire at Tomball paint facility
Fan carves Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel into pumpkin
More News
Top Video
5 things to know about Astros' Dallas Keuchel
Thief takes ambulance on joyride in northwest Houston
Houston restaurant unveils Astros-inspired 'Orbit Juice'
1 dead after shooting, crash in Atascocita
More Video