It's a known fact you'll find across the nation when it comes to homecoming and marching bands of Historically Black Colleges and Universities: halftime is game time.For the Marching Storm at Prairie View A&M University, homecoming is a big family reunion and a chance to showcase their talents to thousands of Panthers returning to The Hill."We take care of each other, we're always there for each other," said Raven Blaylock, a sophomore in the piccolo section.As the sun settled over the horizon of Panther Stadium, band director Dr. Timmey Zachery was in full teacher mode. He told ABC13 that leading the Marching Storm is an awesome feeling."Our shows are designed to touch just about every alumni in these seats," Zachery said. "Homecoming is a very special show for us because there are so many generations here on that day and we have to entertain them all. We have to give the past, the present and the future -- we will have kids from high school here."To the Panthers fans in attendance at Saturday's game versus Bacone College, we have a promise for you."It's going to be a lot of sound, a lot of energy. The dancing team, I don't even know how to put that into words," band captain Dominique Burton said. "But y'all are going to enjoy this show, I promise you."The praise for the Marching Storm won't stop at homecoming -- the list of accolades continue to grow. Prairie View A&M's Marching Storm is set to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and return to the Honda Battle of the Bands in 2018."It's a banner year for us," Zachery added. "We're always trying to make our students better and trying to prepare them for the real world."If the energy during practice is any sign of what's in store for halftime, you can count on the performance to set your homecoming out!