CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --One foot inside Saddle River Range in Conroe and it is apparent from the comfy digs, personalized service and even gourmet food that this place is not your grandfather's gun range. This is a "guntry club."
Just beyond the front doors, hundreds of the latest guns are on display for purchase. Off in the distance, food sizzles at the cafe and in the rear of the facility, air-conditioned shooting lanes await guests.
The idea of a high-tech gun range in a country club atmosphere is the brainchild of former Secret Service agent Thom Bolsch.
"When we take the guns out, we can be shoulder to shoulder and I can explain the guns to you right from the counter," said Bolsch of the personalized service his staff provides in the 5,000 square feet of retail space.
Handguns are out on the floor.
If it's a long gun you are looking for, an array is on the wall. Saddle River Range also has hunting rifles and shotguns along with precision rifles and the best selling AR's. For the undecided buyer, there is a rental fleet to get trigger happy with before you purchase a new gun.
"The only way to find out if that gun is the right one for you is to actually pull the trigger on it," said Bolsch.
Whether you are a beginner looking for a lesson or would just like your shooting position evaluated, Saddle River Range's trainers of ex-military and law enforcement background can help improve any shot.
All shooting lanes are air-conditioned and filtered to pump in fresh outside air to remove any pollutants form spent shells. Every shooting lane has a camera on it, monitored from the range safety officer booth.
"A lot of times they aren't doing anything malicious, they just don't know to keep that muzzle down range, finger off the trigger," Bolsch said of some of the shooters faux pas.
Saddle River Range also houses an archery store that can custom tailor a bow to the body and once you are ready to draw the new bow, archery shooting lanes are right around the corner.
Once you're ready to recuperate, lounge in the Crockett Club. The club is decked out in a Texas theme, complete with boardroom, pool table and private lockers. Club Crockett provides private parking and a private entrance for an extra membership fee.
For those who may have worked up an appetite, Cafe 2A, named after the second amendment, has a full menu that will keep you coming back for more.
"My favorite is the Infidel, which is a Cuban sandwich with bacon on it," said Bolsch.
With bacon on it? Yes, it seems he did think of all the creature comforts of a "guntry club" when designing Saddle River Range.