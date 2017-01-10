HOUSTON (KTRK) --If your New Year's resolution has come to a screeching halt, you're not alone -- especially not in Houston.
A new study from Care.com ranks The Bayou City near the bottom of cities where resolutioners make their New Year's dreams a reality.
Of the 89 cities surveyed, Houston come in at #85. Only Brimingham, Scranton, Chattanooga, and Jackson came in behind us.
Those who stick to their resolutions might fit in better in San Jose, Denver, Washington DC, Boston or Sacramento, the top five best cities for New Year's resolution success.
The newly released study investigated how well each city encourages residents to pursue an active lifestyle, good eating habits and a positive mental state.