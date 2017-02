EMBED >More News Videos TJ is going to make a splash in her debut at the Houston Zoo today

EMBED >More News Videos A new baby is riding around the Houston zoo: a baby anteater

EMBED >More News Videos The adorable sea lion pup is exploring life alongside her mother, zookeepers say

There are many fun places to visit in Houston from the Johnson Space Center to Discovery Green, but there can only be one at the top of Houston attractions.The Houston Zoo has hit that milestone with over 2.55 million visitors in 2016. This also makes it the No. 2 most-visited zoo in the country, right behind the prestigious San Diego Zoo. If San Diego Zoo is the Harvard of the animal kingdom, then the Houston Zoo is Yale.It's easy to see why it's so popular. The Houston Zoo is made up of over 6,000 permanent animals. The zoo offers many interactions with their residents, like feeding the giraffes, petting dingos, walking the cheetahs and hanging out with red pandas.There are also plenty of activities for small children like the petting zoo, carousel and a water play park.You can even see what's going on at the zoo right now! Check out their webcams here to see gorillas, elephants, rhinos and more.