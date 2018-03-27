Houston, we now have our very own bean.The Museum of Fine Arts Houston installed the sculpture Cloud Column, which sits on the site of what will become the new Glassell School plaza.The work, created by artist Anish Kapoor, is 32 feet tall, weighs 27,000 pounds and is made of stainless steel.Workers hoisted the sculpture off of a truck and into its steel cage on Monday.Kapoor also created the famous Cloud Gate sculpture, better known as The Bean in Chicago.Houston's version was originally commissioned for the British Museum in London, but the project fell through.Houston stepped in four years ago on the project, leading to Monday's installation.