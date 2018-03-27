SOCIETY

Monumental "Cloud Column" sculpture similar to Chicago's "Bean" now at MFAH

EMBED </>More Videos

Similar to Chicago, Houston now has its own "Bean" sculpture. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston, we now have our very own bean.

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston installed the sculpture Cloud Column, which sits on the site of what will become the new Glassell School plaza.

The work, created by artist Anish Kapoor, is 32 feet tall, weighs 27,000 pounds and is made of stainless steel.

Workers hoisted the sculpture off of a truck and into its steel cage on Monday.

Kapoor also created the famous Cloud Gate sculpture, better known as The Bean in Chicago.

Houston's version was originally commissioned for the British Museum in London, but the project fell through.

Houston stepped in four years ago on the project, leading to Monday's installation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societymuseum exhibitmuseumsartsculptureHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Houstonians with rare disorder turn challenge into strength
'Only God can judge me': Katy ISD superintendent speaks
Meet the owner of the largest black-owned paper in the South
Houston family makes memories in Toys 'R' Us photo shoot
More Society
Top Stories
PHOTO: Driver opens fire at Conroe officer during traffic stop
Woman fires gun to scare off masked attackers in her driveway
Man tells cops he was checking on ex when he found her dying
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire: 'I didn't want to die'
Stripped: See Christina Aguilera's makeup-free transformation
VIDEO: Burglar stops to pray before smashing store window
Schlitterbahn co-owner arrested in Texas over boy's death
Experts: Prince toxicology report shows very high drug level
Show More
Sportswear company makes yoga pants with gun pockets
This job with the Texans will let you travel with the team
Carjacking suspects found hiding under shopping carts
Travel sites can save you money when flying with large families
The day you fly determines how much you pay
More News
Top Video
Grapeless wine varietals offer unique taste
Experts: Prince toxicology report shows very high drug level
The day you fly determines how much you pay
PHOTO: Driver opens fire at Conroe officer during traffic stop
More Video