Houston wine bar named one of the best by Food & Wine

A Houston bar made the list of best wine bars in the U.S.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
If you're not into propping your feet up on the couch and sitting back with a glass of wine at home, then you may want to hit up a wine bar. Lucky for you, one of the best in the U.S. is not too far.

Food & Wine released a list of the best wine bars in the U.S., and one of the places on the list is 13 Celsius in Houston.

The bar's building, located in Midtown, is Mediterranean-style from the 1920s and originally constructed as Jenning's Cleaners and Dyeing Shoppe. Instead of building something new, the bar decided to keep "the underlying beauty of its original character by preserving key components to the space."

The 40-foot bar is made of white Carrera marble surrounded by furniture salvaged from the Warwick Hotel, one of Houston's most storied hotels. The hotel was purchased in 2005 and is now Hotel ZaZa.

While there were several California wine bars on the list, there was one more bar from Texas other than 13 Celsius.

Winebelly, a wine and tapas bar in Austin, made quite the impression on Food & Wine. It was also named one of the best in the U.S. by Wine Enthusiast Magazine.

List of best wine bars in the U.S.


Ambonnay in Portland, OR

High Treason, San Francisco, CA

Cadet Wine, Napa, CA

Donostia, New York, NY

Winebelly, Austin, TX

Bar Avignon, Portland, OR

Bacchanal, New Orleans, LA

Belly Wine Bar, Cambridge, MA

Ordinaire, Oakland, CA

Le Caviste, Seattle, WA

Rootstock, Chicago, IL

Tria, Philadelphia, PA

Aldo Sohm Wine Bar, New York, NY

Bottlehouse, Seattle, WA

20 Spot, San Francisco, CA

Bar Covell, Los Angeles, CA

13 Celsius, Houston, TX

Lagniappe, Miami, FL

Cork Wine Bar, Washington, D.C.

