Hip-hop artist makes mark in a male-dominated industry

Hip-hop artist Genesis Blu makes her mark in a male-dominated industry. (KTRK)

A preview of some of the summer activities planned for kids at BakerRipley. Sean Brennan, Youth Program Manager, explains why BakerRipley's summer programs can help students not only have fun, but prevent summer "brain drain." For more information, visit BakerRipley.

Also, ABC Contributor Antonio Arellano interviews rising Houston hip-hop artist Genesis Blu on making her mark in a male-dominated industry. Genesis Blu also previews her new project entitled, "Bluming Season."
