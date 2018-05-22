SOCIETY

EPIC PHOTOS: Seniors incorporate favorite fast food restaurant in prom pictures

EMBED </>More Videos

Two Magnolia High School seniors made the best of their prom photoshoot by incorporating an iconic Texas fast food restaurant. (KTRK)

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a Texas thing, y'all!

Two Magnolia High School seniors made the best of their prom photoshoot by incorporating an iconic Texas fast food restaurant, Whataburger!

According to photographer Sara Spada, prom goers Madison Hefner and Rance Henry had so much fun during their shoot, and described the young adults as "fun, energetic, gorgeous, and...hungry."

The fast food joint is reportedly the duo's favorite hangout spot.

"They love Whataburger. In fact, we all do. This is the favorite hangout after school and baseball games. So it made sense to go there for the shoot," said Spada.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypromphotofast food restaurantHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Trauma survivors reunited with first-responders who helped save them
Kid thanks police officers for giving her mother a ticket
Gov. Abbott host first round table discussion on school shootings
Attorney behind race-fueled restaurant rant issues apology
More Society
Top Stories
Valdez makes history by winning Democratic runoff for governor
ELECTION RESULTS: 2018 Texas runoff results
Fletcher, Crenshaw victorious in key congressional races
ROCKETS IN :60 SECS: Rockets 'grind out' Game 4 win on the road
Rockets go down to the wire to beat Warriors and tie series 2-2
Body of slain Santa Fe exchange student arrives in Pakistan
Trauma survivors reunited with first-responders who helped save them
Hiker dies after falling off cables in Yosemite National Park
Show More
Houston Rockets to host Santa Fe HS seniors at Game 5
Seven Lakes Jr. High students receive racist text messages
Grade changing scandal uncovered at Furr High School
Student recall acts of heroism during Santa Fe HHS shooting
Aurora theater shooting victim's family offers comfort to Santa Fe
More News