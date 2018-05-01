SOCIETY

The Water Safety Campaign in Houston is making water safe for everyone

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Swimming is the most popular activity for kids throughout the summer, and one Houston advocacy group is reminding parents about pool safety.

Safe Kids Greater Houston, a nonprofit organization working to help families and communities keep kids safe from injuries, are reminding families that small children should be within arm's length of an adult while in the pool.

At the "May Day! May Day!" water safety event, experts, physicians, and parents who have lost children gathered to share their message about child safety.

Eyewitness News talked to Deonesia Grays, whose daughter drowned at a swim party in 2005. She said her mission is to help families pay for swim lessons through her foundation, Bria's House.

"Growing up minority, swimming was not something we did. We didn't have access to pools," said Grays, "But now I see that it's a necessity to know how to swim."

The Texas Children's Hospital and KATY Aquatics are also part of the Safe Kids Greater Houston movement. They are hosting a free water safety event at Cinco Ranch High School on Saturday, May 12 from 10 a.m. until noon.

The event will feature swim lessons, CPR demonstrations and lessons on how to properly fit a child in a life jacket. Register for free swim lessons at KATY Aquatics.
