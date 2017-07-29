HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Heights music venue and a River Oaks mansion are among the latest additions to the National Register of Historic Places this month.
The Heights Theater at 339 W. 19th St. was built in 1923. Dallas-based developer Edward Cabaniss bought the property in 2015, and it re-opened this past holiday season after a year-long renovation process that added a new stage, upgraded lighting and new flooring.
The building still features some of its original Spanish tiling, circular windows added in a 1935 renovation and charred wood from a 1969 fire.
In an effort to stay true to its roots as a historic Houston institution, Cabaniss sourced primarily local materials and furnishings during the renovation.
"We want to establish ourselves in the neighborhood and then look outward," he told the Houston Business Journal last year.
The Charles W. and Mary Duncan House on Inverness Drive was also added to the registry. According to the Houston Association of Realtors, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home was built in 1947. It clocks in at 5,706 square feet and is currently appraised at $3.31 million.
Properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which is maintained by the National Park Service, receive special consideration in regards to certain federal projects and are eligible for certain tax credits and federal grants.
