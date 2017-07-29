SOCIETY

Heights Theater, River Oaks mansion added to National Register of Historic Places

EMBED </>More Videos

A Heights music venue and a River Oaks mansion have been added to the National Register of Historic Places. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Heights music venue and a River Oaks mansion are among the latest additions to the National Register of Historic Places this month.

The Heights Theater at 339 W. 19th St. was built in 1923. Dallas-based developer Edward Cabaniss bought the property in 2015, and it re-opened this past holiday season after a year-long renovation process that added a new stage, upgraded lighting and new flooring.

The building still features some of its original Spanish tiling, circular windows added in a 1935 renovation and charred wood from a 1969 fire.

PHOTOS: Inside the Heights Theater renovation


In an effort to stay true to its roots as a historic Houston institution, Cabaniss sourced primarily local materials and furnishings during the renovation.

"We want to establish ourselves in the neighborhood and then look outward," he told the Houston Business Journal last year.

The Charles W. and Mary Duncan House on Inverness Drive was also added to the registry. According to the Houston Association of Realtors, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home was built in 1947. It clocks in at 5,706 square feet and is currently appraised at $3.31 million.

Properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which is maintained by the National Park Service, receive special consideration in regards to certain federal projects and are eligible for certain tax credits and federal grants.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyhistorynational park servicecool spacesmansiontheaterHoustonHeightsRiver Oaks
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Remembering Marvin Zindler: A legacy of kindness and love
Hardware store transforms into bar with boozy snowballs
Family celebrates fifth Eagle Scout accomplishment
Use your 'Spidey sense' in Houston this weekend
More Society
Top Stories
MS-13 gang member wanted in 2 local murders arrested
Hobby Airport hits record-setting 102 degrees
Foul play 'not ruled out' after missing woman's body found
Manvel football star commits to Texas A&M
Harris County Sheriff responds to Trump's speech
North Korea says missile test puts much of US in range
Apple deals death blow to once-revolutionary iPod
Leaders in Congress outraged by border agency investigation
Show More
Cool front passes on Sunday
Oreo Beer and other Texas State Fair foods you must try
Hardware store transforms into bar with boozy snowballs
Body found amid search for missing kayaker
Use your 'Spidey sense' in Houston this weekend
More News
Top Video
Hobby Airport hits record-setting 102 degrees
Apple deals death blow to once-revolutionary iPod
Silver Alert issued for missing Harris Co. man
Leaders in Congress outraged by border agency investigation
More Video