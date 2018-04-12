  • LIVE VIDEO Houston Mayor to unveil 'Midtown Innovation District' plans
Hate traffic in Chambers County? Now's your chance to be heard

Weigh in on a long-term transportation plan in Chambers County Thursday. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you live in Chambers County, today you get the chance to weigh in on a long-range transportation plan through the year 2045.

The Houston Galveston Area Council is hosting a meeting tonight at Eagle Pointe Golf Club in Mont Belvieu, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The 2045 Regional Transportation Plan -- or RTP -- prioritizes projects in our eight-county region.

Transportation projects going after federal dollars must be included in the plan in order to get funding.

Tonight you can share the traffic concerns affecting your neighborhood.
Eagle Pointe Golf Club and Recreation
12450 Eagle Pointe Dr.
Mont Belvieu, TX 77523
