Harris County DA office creates elder abuse division

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --A examination of elder abuse, one of the nation's fastest growing crimes.
According to AARP, one-in-ten Americans age 60 and older have experienced some form of abuse - ranging from sexual to emotional to physical violence and financial manipulation.
The Harris County District Attorney's Office has created an Elder Abuse Division to handle the growing number of cases. In the video, we speak to the head of the department, Mary McFaden, about why senior citizen abuse is on the rise and what warning signs families should look out for.
To report elder abuse, contact the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or visit: www.txabusehotline.org