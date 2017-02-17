When most people apply for jobs, they have trouble getting past Human Resources, but one 7-year-old girl made it straight to the CEO of one of the world's most powerful companies.
Chloe Bridgewater knew Google was the company for her when she saw pictures of the company's office. So she sent the tech giant a handwritten letter explaining that she also wanted to sit on bean bags and go down slides.
"Dear Google boss,
My name is Chloe and when I am bigger, I would like a job with Google. I also want to work in a chocolate factory and do swimming in the Olympics," she wrote.
Like any good candidate, she didn't focus only on benefits. Chloe also highlighted her qualifications like playing games on her tablet and excelling at math. She even listed her references.
"My teachers tell my mum and dad I am very good in class and am good at my spelling and reading and my sums," Chloe wrote. Those are definitely some legit references.
Her father was surprised when Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote back. He didn't offer her a job, but he did tell her to keep working hard and to follow her dreams.
"I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to," Pichai wrote.
Chloe's father, Andy Bridgewater, posted Pichai's letter online and thanked the executive for writing to his daughter.
"She lost a great deal of confidence after being knocked down by a car a couple of years ago ... can't thank such a busy person enough to take time out to make a little girl's dream become one step closer," Bridgewater wrote.
"Dear google boss
My name is chloe and when I am bigger I would like a job with google. I also want to work in a chocolate factory and do swimming in the olympics, I go swimming on Saturday and a Tuesday. My dad said I can sit on bean bags and go down slides and ride go karts in a job in google. I like computers too and have a tablet I play games on. My dad gave me a game where I have to move a robot up and down squares, he said it will be good for me to learn about computers. My dad said he will get me a computer one day. I am 7 years old and my teachers tell my mom and dad I am very good in class and am good at my spelling and reading and my sums. My dad told me if I carry on being good and learning then one day I will be able to have a job at google. My sister Hollie is also very clever but she likes doll and dressing up, she is 5. My dad told me to give you a application to get a job in google. I don't really know what one of them is but he said a letter will do for now Thank you for reading my letter, I have only ever sent one other and that was to Father christmas. Good bye.
Chloe Bridgewater Age 7"
