When most people apply for jobs, they have trouble getting past Human Resources, but one 7-year-old girl made it straight to the CEO of one of the world's most powerful companies.Chloe Bridgewater knew Google was the company for her when she saw pictures of the company's office. So she sent the tech giant a handwritten letter explaining that she also wanted to sit on bean bags and go down slides."Dear Google boss,My name is Chloe and when I am bigger, I would like a job with Google. I also want to work in a chocolate factory and do swimming in the Olympics," she wrote.Like any good candidate, she didn't focus only on benefits. Chloe also highlighted her qualifications like playing games on her tablet and excelling at math. She even listed her references."My teachers tell my mum and dad I am very good in class and am good at my spelling and reading and my sums," Chloe wrote. Those are definitely some legit references.Her father was surprised when Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote back. He didn't offer her a job, but he did tell her to keep working hard and to follow her dreams."I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to," Pichai wrote.Chloe's father, Andy Bridgewater, posted Pichai's letter online and thanked the executive for writing to his daughter."She lost a great deal of confidence after being knocked down by a car a couple of years ago ... can't thank such a busy person enough to take time out to make a little girl's dream become one step closer," Bridgewater wrote.