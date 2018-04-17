BARBARA BUSH

"How is 41?" Family offers update on President George H.W. Bush

If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush. (AP)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Many of you are wondering how the President George H.W. Bush is doing after his wife of 73 years passed away.

Jean Becker, chief of staff at the office of George H.W. Bush, gave an update on the 41st President of the United States: "So many of you are asking, 'How is 41?'

He of course is broken-hearted to lose his beloved Barbara, his wife of 73 years.

He held her hand all day today and was at her side when (she) left this good earth.

Obviously, this is a very challenging time.

But it will not surprise all of you who know and love him, that he also is being stoic and strong, and is being lifted up by his large and supportive family.

He is determined to be there for them as well.

He appreciates all the well wishes and support."
