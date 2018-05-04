ROYAL WEDDING

Royal wedding 2018: Everything to know about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding

Here are the details we know so far about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP|Matt Dunham/AP Photo)

Calling all royal wedding fans! The much-anticipated May 19 ceremony is fast approaching. Here's everything we know about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding to help you prep for the big day.

THE CEREMONY

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ceremony will begin at noon local time, which is 7 a.m. ET | 4 a.m. PT.

The wedding will be conducted by The Right Rev. David Conner, the dean of Windsor. As the couple makes their vows, The Most Rev. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate. Welby also conducted Prince George's christening, according to ABC News.

It was previously announced that the wedding will take place at Windsor Castle, the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world. Another royal wedding, that of Princess Eugenie, will take place there later in the year.

Approximately 600 guests have been invited to the ceremony at St. George's Chapel, though an exact list has yet to be released. The venue, which can seat approximately 800 people, is where Harry was baptized in 1984.

At the wedding, the royal couple also plans to honor the memory of the late Princess Diana, Harry's mother, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

THE WEDDING PARTY

Markle will not have a maid of honor, but Harry has chosen his brother William as his best man. Harry was best man when William married Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

All the bridesmaids and page boys will be children, according to Harry's press secretary, Jason Knauf. That may mean a role for Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, the children of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge. But don't bother looking for Prince Louis - born in late April - as the youngest prince will not attend the wedding.

Markle's divorced parents will meet with Queen Elizabeth II and other royals before the wedding and will have special roles in the ceremony, according to a palace spokesman.

MARKLE'S DRESS

Kensington Palace hasn't yet announced the designer of Markle's wedding dress, but Christopher Bailey, Ralph & Russo, Erdem Moralioglu and Roland Mouret have reportedly emerged as frontrunners.

THE PROCESSION

The couple will take a carriage ride through the town immediately after the ceremony, letting everybody in on the Royal Wedding fun.

They've invited 2,640 people from all walks of life to the grounds of Windsor Castle for a prime view of the procession. About 1,200 of those invited will be members of the general public. Around 200 will represent charities and other organizations supported by the couple, with local schoolchildren, residents of Windsor and members of the Royal Household making up the balance.

"They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," the royal family wrote on Twitter of the procession.
Royal officials say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen a carriage to use in their wedding procession.



The couple has chosen an open-topped Ascot Landau from the royal carriage collection to use in their procession. If it rains, the couple will use the Scottish State Coach, which has a glass roof.

AFTERWARD

Following the ride, the couple will return to the castle for a reception in St George's Hall. Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, will host a second reception for family and close friends later that evening.

THE HONEYMOON

It's not yet clear where the newest royal couple will spend their honeymoon, but they won't be leaving right after the wedding. They plan to make their first public appearance as a married couple during the week following the ceremony. In the past, they have traveled in Africa together.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
