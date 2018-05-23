SOCIETY

EPIC PHOTOS: Seniors incorporate favorite fast food restaurant in prom pictures

Two Magnolia High School seniors made the best of their prom photoshoot by incorporating an iconic Texas fast food restaurant. (KTRK)

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a Texas thing, y'all!

Two Magnolia High School seniors made the best of their prom photoshoot by incorporating an iconic Texas fast food restaurant, Whataburger!

According to photographer Sara Spada, prom goers Madison Hefner and Rance Henry had so much fun during their shoot, and described the young adults as "fun, energetic, gorgeous, and...hungry."

The fast food joint is reportedly the duo's favorite hangout spot.

"They love Whataburger. In fact, we all do. This is the favorite hangout after school and baseball games. So it made sense to go there for the shoot," said Spada.

