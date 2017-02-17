Dress for Success gathered their suit drive captains to share inspiring stories.The month of March is Send One Suit month. Established in 2000, the major suit drive campaign encourages local businesses to donate money as well as gently worn women's career clothing.The mission of Dress for Success Houston is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attires and development tools to help women thrive in work and life.Women who need help receive the donated career clothing and accessories free of charge.Your donation will help empower women in our community. Visit dfshouston.org if your company is interested in hosting a suit drive.