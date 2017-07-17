SOCIETY

D23 is the ultimate Disney fan event

EMBED </>More Videos

The D23 Expo kicked off Friday in Anaheim where fans experienced all things Disney, including exclusive sneak peeks for upcoming films, celebrity appearances and more.

ANAHEIM, California (KTRK) --
The D23 Expo kicked off Friday in Anaheim where fans experienced all things Disney, including exclusive sneak peeks for upcoming films, celebrity appearances and more.

Hundreds of people were in line several hours before doors opened at the event, which was held in the Anaheim Convention Center.

One of the most talked about features at this year's D23 is the model of the new "Star Wars"-themed land that's set to open in 2019. The 3D model was unveiled Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos

A large-scale model of the two "Star Wars"-themed lands coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2019 were revealed Thursday, just in time for the D23 Expo.



"A project this size literally takes thousands of people," Scott Trowbridge, creative portfolio executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, told ABC News.

Disney CEO Bob Iger presented Legends awards to Mark Hamil, Stan Lee and Oprah Winfrey at the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony.

Later in the day, Pixar and Disney Animation previewed upcoming films, which was hosted by Pixar Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter.

Guests also experienced "The Lion King" through virtual reality goggles, Spiderman taught kids flexibility skills and there was even a real money pit full of "gold coins" like the one from the hit show "DuckTales."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societydisneyeventsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Ashley Madison makes $11 million hacking settlement
Kendrick Lamar pop-up shop in Houston
Acclaimed new documentary focuses on Texas billionaire
Mansion nail spa in Cypress features 2 bars, man cave
More Society
Top Stories
Teen shot and killed after celebrating 14th birthday
Deputies nearly hit by driver who slammed into cruiser
STAY ALERT: Watching for another round of storms Monday
Australian woman killed in Minneapolis police shooting
Children as young as 2 killed in Arizona flash flood
Check out METRO's new regional transportation plan
Judge sentences man accused of torturing, killing cats
Show More
Family wants answers after officer fatally shoots dog
SUV goes airborne and lands on roof of house
Man charged in DWI crash that injured deputy
Texans' Foreman arrested on gun and marijuana charges
Man struck by lightning speaks out
More News
Top Video
Teen shot and killed after celebrating 14th birthday
Australian woman killed in Minneapolis police shooting
SUV goes airborne and lands on roof of house
Deputies nearly hit by driver who slammed into cruiser
More Video