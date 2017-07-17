D23 is the ultimate Disney fan event

ANAHEIM, California (KTRK) --The D23 Expo kicked off Friday in Anaheim where fans experienced all things Disney, including exclusive sneak peeks for upcoming films, celebrity appearances and more.
Hundreds of people were in line several hours before doors opened at the event, which was held in the Anaheim Convention Center.
One of the most talked about features at this year's D23 is the model of the new "Star Wars"-themed land that's set to open in 2019. The 3D model was unveiled Thursday.
"A project this size literally takes thousands of people," Scott Trowbridge, creative portfolio executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, told ABC News.
Disney CEO Bob Iger presented Legends awards to Mark Hamil, Stan Lee and Oprah Winfrey at the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony.
Later in the day, Pixar and Disney Animation previewed upcoming films, which was hosted by Pixar Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter.
Guests also experienced "The Lion King" through virtual reality goggles, Spiderman taught kids flexibility skills and there was even a real money pit full of "gold coins" like the one from the hit show "DuckTales."
