SOCIETY

World Beard & Moustache Championships coming to Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Your facial hair could earn you a top prize in Austin this September. (Photo courtesy, Greg Anderson)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Is your beard the envy of all your friends? Do you have a mighty moustache that draws attention?

The 2017 Remington World Beard & Moustache Championships are coming to Texas, and this is your chance to win awards for your wild and whimsical whiskers.

The Austin Facial Hair Club is hosting this year's affair on September 1-3.

PHOTOS: Wildest contestants in the World Beard and Mustache Championships


The three-day competition attracts beard enthusiasts from around the world, and includes more than 1,000 competitors and fans.

The event also includes live entertainment, local food vendors, family-friendly activities and dozens of facial hair competitions.

If you would like to compete or just want to watch, you can get ticket and registration information over at www.AustinFacialHairClub.com.

PHOTOS: Pageant honors America's best beards
RELATED: Guys vow to grow facial hair to save mankind this 'Movember'

VIDEO: See 100 years of male beauty for 'Movember'
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societytexas newsu.s. & worldcompetitioncontestshairhair stylinghairstylesAustin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
10 Independence Day facts you probably didn't know
Fireworks now for sale but not legal everywhere
Celebrate America at these fun 4th of July events
Fundraiser for 19-year-old fisherman who died
More Society
Top Stories
Crash on I-45 in Galveston leaves father and son dead
Pickup used in attempted heist at Houston pharmacy
Red hot temps headed your way for July 4th
Celebrate America at these fun 4th of July events
Be careful: Strong rip currents possible in Galveston
Prime Day 101: What shoppers need to know
Police: 18 believed dead in fiery German bus crash
Show More
Drone video captures man reeling in hammerhead shark
MEOW! Couple launches first cat cafe in Nashville
Going to Miami! 5 Astros players named to AL team
'My son is gone': Family of hit-and-run victim speaks out
How to survive a rip current
More News
Top Video
Crash on I-45 in Galveston leaves father and son dead
Be careful: Strong rip currents possible in Galveston
MEOW! Couple launches first cat cafe in Nashville
Pickup used in attempted heist at Houston pharmacy
More Video