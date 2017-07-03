AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --Is your beard the envy of all your friends? Do you have a mighty moustache that draws attention?
The 2017 Remington World Beard & Moustache Championships are coming to Texas, and this is your chance to win awards for your wild and whimsical whiskers.
The Austin Facial Hair Club is hosting this year's affair on September 1-3.
The three-day competition attracts beard enthusiasts from around the world, and includes more than 1,000 competitors and fans.
The event also includes live entertainment, local food vendors, family-friendly activities and dozens of facial hair competitions.
If you would like to compete or just want to watch, you can get ticket and registration information over at www.AustinFacialHairClub.com.
