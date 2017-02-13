CHECKTHISOUT

Check This Out Houston

Check This Out Houston




Check This Out is an informative and entertaining program that showcases anything and everything Houstonians want to know. Check This Out blends excitement and energy, along with good ol' fashioned fun into a recipe specifically created to engage local viewers. In our February 11th episode host Kat Cosley will offer great advice on how to keep your home in order this season as well as great tips for fashion and family fun.

Check This Out Live Well




Segments from our February 11 Show
Cirque De Soleil Kurios
Check This Out - Cirque Du Soleil Kurious


Floor & Decor
Check This Out Feb - Floor & Decor


Dirt Free Carpet Cleaners
Check This Out - Dirt Free Carpet Cleaners


Dr Energy Saver
Check This Out Houston- Dr. Energy Savor


Clean Team Plumbing
Check This Out Clean Team Plumbing


Texas Laparoscopic Consultants
Check This Out - Texas Laparoscopic Consultants

