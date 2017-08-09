SOCIETY

Check This Out Houston: Upcoming shows




Upcoming shows

All at 10am

August 19

October 14

November 11

December 9
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societycheckthisoutshopping
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Veteran's family reunited with dog tags
Newlyweds want to meet couple who crashed wedding
Jackpot: No Mega Millions winner and Powerball tonight
Lightning knocks out power at Galveston Pleasure Pier
More Society
Top Stories
FBI search at former Trump campaign chairman's home
New details in alleged hookup app murder case
Fire starts in garage and destroys Fort Bend Co. home
NOAA now predicting more active hurricane season
6-year-old witnesses shooting in NE Houston
WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for TX Gov. Mark White
More storms expected today but the flood watch is over
'Mommy!' Air Force MSgt. surprises kids in class
Show More
Tillerson on North Korea: No 'imminent threat'
Flea medication mix-up almost kills 2 cats
Police search for driver who hit motorcyclist on SW Fwy
Death for woman who left cousin to die in plastic box
Jackpot: No Mega Millions winner and Powerball tonight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flood waters block roads, strand drivers
Padma Lakshmi: Teamsters threatened me on set
World's biggest bounce house is coming to Houston
Former Texas Gov. Mark White dead at 77
More Photos