  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: President Obama to deliver farewell address
SOCIETY

Houston charity creates snow days for children with terminal cancer
EMBED </>More News Videos

Houston charity creates 'snow days' for children with terminal cancer. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A Houston charity wants every child diagnosed with terminal cancer to see snow.

Operation Snowstorm started in 2014. Since then, they've performed 16 private snowstorms for kids in hospice. The non-profit organization spends about $1,500 transforming their front yards into winter wonderlands. Their founder Ed Newby said the organization is still in its infancy. They need donations, toys and a permanent ice machine.

"It's crazy because cancer has no calendar. A lot of times, it's 100 degrees outside and we are doing it," said Newby. "Because of the high cost of doing it, we have a criteria of terminal. That's something we would like to get rid of one day."

On January 22, Operation Snowstorm is doing something different. They are planning an "Epic Party" for 100 kids battling cancer no matter their diagnosis.

For more information about the event, head over to their Facebook page or website.
Related Topics:
societycancerchildrenfeel goodHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Homes in historic Heights community get makeover
Incredible triple rainbow appears during mom's photo shoot for second rainbow baby
Honorable discharge granted to 91-year-old gay veteran
Cancer survivor's amputated foot is Instagram's newest star
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: President Obama to deliver farewell address
Pedestrian killed by METRO bus in downtown Houston
Man arrested with pot, wanted to help sick granddaughter
Man gets prison for hit and run that killed minister and wife
911 operator speaks about taking call about her home
Police: Driver left boy on school bus to go shopping
Dylann Roof sentenced to death for church killings
Show More
Suspect in custody for allegedly killing over shoes
Poet stumped by STAAR questions about her own poem
METRORail Green Line opens Wednesday morning
Civil case dismissed against Dayton-area animal rescue
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie reach divorce pact
More News
Top Video
Houston gold medalist Simone Biles graces SI Swimsuit Issue
Police: Driver left boy on school bus to go shopping
Man arrested with pot, wanted to help sick granddaughter
Pedestrian killed by METRO bus in downtown Houston
More Video