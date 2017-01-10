HOUSTON (KTRK) --A Houston charity wants every child diagnosed with terminal cancer to see snow.
Operation Snowstorm started in 2014. Since then, they've performed 16 private snowstorms for kids in hospice. The non-profit organization spends about $1,500 transforming their front yards into winter wonderlands. Their founder Ed Newby said the organization is still in its infancy. They need donations, toys and a permanent ice machine.
"It's crazy because cancer has no calendar. A lot of times, it's 100 degrees outside and we are doing it," said Newby. "Because of the high cost of doing it, we have a criteria of terminal. That's something we would like to get rid of one day."
On January 22, Operation Snowstorm is doing something different. They are planning an "Epic Party" for 100 kids battling cancer no matter their diagnosis.
