Boy with down syndrome loses Woody doll at Astros Game

A Houston-area family needs your help finding a very special friend.Heather Thompson says her son Austin, who has Down syndrome, lost his favorite toy at an Astros game Friday night.The family attended the game at Minute Maid Park but, unfortunately, misplaced the beloved "Toy Story" doll."We were in a hurry to get to the bathroom and so we got everything and left," Thompson said. "Once we got where we were going, he goes, 'Where's Woody?' and we all just stopped."That moment prompted the frantic search for the doll, which led to a Facebook post that has since gone viral.Thompson told Eyewitness News that she and her family were sitting in section 433. She's asking anyone who may have spotted the Woody doll to return him.Staff members at Minute Maid told her they searched the area and didn't find the doll. They also said they watched over two hours of security footage, trying to track down Woody, but they had no luck.Thompson says tears were shed over Woody's disappearance and she had to quickly buy another doll for Austin, but she says it's not the same."He's had (Woody) for six or seven years. He has loved that little guy and takes him everywhere," said Thompson. "He has been to so many places and has had his head and hands sewn back on."The family is very grateful for the many generous offers coming from complete strangers to buy Austin a brand new one.On Tuesday, Eyewitness News reached out to the family, who said that Austin misses his Woody doll "so much," but Thompson is not hopeful that they will find it.The mother says she believe the doll is lost in a landfill, by now.