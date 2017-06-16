If you're a childcare professional who is looking for a terrifyingly good job opportunity, this spooky nannying gig might be right up your alley.
A family of four living in Scottish Borders is seeking a live-in nanny whose duties would include "preparing breakfast, getting the children ready for school, dropping off and picking up from school." The job would pay 50,000 pounds per year (about $64,000) and would offer 28 vacation days.
The only catch? The house they live in is supposedly haunted. From the job posting on childcare.co.uk:
We have lived in our home for nearly 10 years. We were told it was 'haunted' when we bought it, but kept our minds open and decided to buy the house regardless. 5 nannies have left the role in the last year, each citing supernatural incidents as the reason, including strange noises, broken glass and furniture moving. This has obviously been a period of great upheaval for our children."
The family said in the job posting that they haven't personally experienced any supernatural occurrences but wanted to be as "up-front as possible to find the right person."
This isn't the first job posting that required candidates to live in a spooky setting. In 2015, the Bureau of Land Management looke for volunteers to live in a ghost town in Missoula, Montana.
