SOCIETY

Marine surprises daughter at Alvin ISD school in emotional homecoming

EMBED </>More Videos

A local Marine surprised his young daughter during her school musical. (KTRK)

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
There wasn't a dry eye in the room after a local Marine surprised his young daughter during her school musical.

Evie Gomez, a third grader at Passmore Elementary, was in the middle of her performance when the curtain suddenly opened behind her. After a moment of confusion, she turned around to see her father, Master Sergeant Elder Gomez, standing on the stage with a bouquet of flowers.

To a chorus of cheers and applause, Evie then turned around and jumped into her father's arms.

Gomez has spent the last eight months stationed in the Republic of Georgia and was not expected home until November. When he was dismissed early, he worked with his wife, Alvin ISD instructional coach Ashley Gomez, to pull off the heartwarming surprise.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societybe inspiredsoldier surprisesoldiersalvin isdmarinesAlvin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
70 years later: WWII letters found in local library
Breakup boot camp helps heal the brokenhearted
Pumpkins with racist symbols spark outrage in Coatesville
Midnite Slice keeps Seabrook's pizza-loving insomniacs fed
More Society
Top Stories
Scattered showers around Houston on Friday
Driver accused of hitting girlfriend with truck arrested
Man trapped in manhole for 9 days: "I chose to survive"
Dickinson residents must agree not to boycott Israel for aid
Teen charged in shooting death of Galveston hotel guard
UH police: Student sexually assaulted near stadium
Heights porch pirate makes off with Halloween decor
Oyster season threatened by effects of Harvey
Show More
Wooo! Flair, Drexler to join Astros pregame ceremonies
Whitney Mercilus talks injury and charity event
'It was petrifying': Patient in ambulance as it chased vehicle
13-year-old accused of stabbing her mother
Dog loses interest in bomb sniffing, booted from CIA
More News
Top Video
Whitney Mercilus talks injury and charity event
Dickinson residents must agree not to boycott Israel for aid
70 years later: WWII letters found in local library
Oyster season threatened by effects of Harvey
More Video