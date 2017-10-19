There wasn't a dry eye in the room after a local Marine surprised his young daughter during her school musical.Evie Gomez, a third grader at Passmore Elementary, was in the middle of her performance when the curtain suddenly opened behind her. After a moment of confusion, she turned around to see her father, Master Sergeant Elder Gomez, standing on the stage with a bouquet of flowers.To a chorus of cheers and applause, Evie then turned around and jumped into her father's arms.Gomez has spent the last eight months stationed in the Republic of Georgia and was not expected home until November. When he was dismissed early, he worked with his wife, Alvin ISD instructional coach Ashley Gomez, to pull off the heartwarming surprise.