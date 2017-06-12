SOCIETY

5 things to know about the Battleship Texas

Five things to know about the USS Texas (KTRK)

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
The Battleship Texas needed some emergency repairs after several leaks were discovered during routine maintenance Sunday.

As crews work on fixing the leaks, here are a few things to learn about Battleship Texas:

When commissioned in 1914, Battleship Texas was the most powerful weapon on earth.

Battleship Texas served in both World Wars.

It served in every major theater of operation in WWII, including North Africa, Normandy, Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

The ship was the first U.S. battleship to launch an aircraft, mount anti-aircraft guns and control gunfire with directors and range keepers.

Battleship Texas is Americas oldest surviving battleship.

