New surveillance video shows passengers running as a backpack starts to smoke at Orlando International Airport on Friday.TSA officer and Army veteran Ricardo Perez is then seen grabbing the smoking bag and placing it between two concrete pillars.Perez said the pillars would have blocked a potential blast from passengers."I leaned over, grabbed it, picked it up," Perez recalled. "I was already close, so if there was an IED, I was already gone. So I might as well try to save as many as I can."Investigators said an overheated lithium ion camera battery caused that bag to smoke.