Officials have a sketch of a suspect they say sexually assaulted a teen on a jogging trail in The Woodlands last spring.On March 21, a white male suspect, approximately 5'8-5'11, medium build, dark colored hair, thicker eyebrows, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans attacked a juvenile female on the jogging trail located near the intersection of Research Forest Drive and Capstone in The Woodlands.The suspect attacked the victim from behind and sexually assaulted her on the jogging trail. The man then fled east on the trail towards The Woodlands High School. The victim described the suspect to possibly be in his late 20's and had a strong odor of cigarettes coming from his breath and person.Anyone with information about this case or anyone with information regarding the composite sketch of this suspect is asked to contact Detective Adam Acosta at 281-364-4211 or 936-538-3414.