Deputies say a 16-year-old student at The Woodlands High School reported that she was sexually assaulted near the campus on March 21.She says she was leaving a group practice on the school's grounds and walking down a jogging trail around 10:30 p.m. when she was grabbed by a man who sexually assaulted her.The student came forward about the assault late Thursday night. She told deputies that she was too traumatized to come forward when it occurred.The suspect is described as a white male in his mid to late 20s.No sketch is available at this time. Anyone with information on the assault is urged to contact Detective Acosta at 936-538-3414.