HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --How do you really know when a price has hit rock bottom? Should you buy it then or wait for the price to fall even further?
The numbers on a price tag are like a code that needs to be cracked.
Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez went store to store to find the details in the numbers, colors and codes some of your favorite stores use to identify the deals.
Coming up at 6:40 a.m. she gives you the insider information on prices at Home Depot, Kohl's, JCPenney and Target so you know if it's the right time to buy.
The blog rather-be-shopping.com offers great information on how to crack the codes at other stores like American Eagle Outfitters and more.
And if you want to always make sure you're getting the best deal, here are some money-saving secrets every Kohl's shopper needs to know.
