Use your leftover Amazon boxes to donate to Goodwill for free

Instead of just recycling them, you can fill them with items you'd normally donate to Goodwill and mail them in, free of charge.
Goodwill has partnered with a number of online retailers to offer the Give Back Box.
Just print out a USPS mailing label from their website.
SEE ALSO: Got a parking ticket? Pay with a food donation
Give Back Box will route your box to the nearest Goodwill store that's participating in the program.
Additionally, if you're willing to register for a Give Back Box account, you can get a tax receipt for your donation as well.
For more information, visit: www.givebackbox.com