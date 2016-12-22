SHOPPING

Use your leftover Amazon boxes to donate to Goodwill for free
EMBED </>More News Videos

Amazon boxes can be repacked with donations and shipped to Goodwill for free.

Looking to do something with the cardboard boxes leftover from your holiday shopping?

Instead of just recycling them, you can fill them with items you'd normally donate to Goodwill and mail them in, free of charge.

Goodwill has partnered with a number of online retailers to offer the Give Back Box.

Just print out a USPS mailing label from their website.

SEE ALSO: Got a parking ticket? Pay with a food donation
Got a parking fine? Pay with a food donation
If you hate forking over cash to cover your parking tickets, one city is offering residents a chance to give back with their fines.


Give Back Box will route your box to the nearest Goodwill store that's participating in the program.

Additionally, if you're willing to register for a Give Back Box account, you can get a tax receipt for your donation as well.

For more information, visit: www.givebackbox.com
Related Topics:
shoppingamazongoodwillcharityshoppingbusiness
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
A look inside the Amazon Prime Now facility
Shopping for toy robots? Read this before you buy
Digital Deal of the Day
This may be your last chance to get NES Classic for Christmas
More Shopping
Top Stories
Emergency landing after report of sounds from cargo hold
Helicopter makes emergency landing along Highway 99
Female chase suspect in custody in SW Houston
Son accused of killing mom leaves note in funeral program
Passenger leaves $3K tip for parking attendant at IAH
Stranger's kindness helps dad on flight with baby
Refinery workers surprise colleague with new car
Show More
At least one injured in car accident in SW Houston
UH hires 3 to new football coaching staff
Jetblue passenger removed after harassing Ivanka Trump
1 injured after e-cigarette explodes on public bus
Mother dies after car pins her against house in NW Harris Co.
More News
Top Video
Passenger leaves $3K tip for parking attendant at IAH
Small gifts lift spirits of tiny Texas Children's patients
Refinery workers surprise colleague with new car
Female chase suspect in custody in SW Houston
More Video