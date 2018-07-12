STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

'Tis the season: Stores offering Black Friday in July deals

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez has Black Friday in July deals. (Shutterstock)

By
You may have heard the saying "Black Friday in July."

With Christmas just five months away, some people are already stocking up on deals usually offered around the start of the holiday shopping season.

"I do all my shopping now to get it out of the way. I do it so early so I can find all the good deals," said one shopper at Rice Village.

Shopping Black Friday in July deals can truly stretch your dollar when it comes to gift giving this year.

Palais Royal is hosting their Black Friday in July beginning Thursday through Saturday with door buster items like pots and pans, tea kettles, and clothes, all marked under $5, $10 and $20.

On Saturday, the first 30 people will receive a scratch-off card worth $10. One lucky person will win a $100 gift card.

Macy's is also hosting its Black Friday in July sale now through Sunday, July 15, with an additional 25 percent savings off in every department.

Mark your calendar for Nordstrom's Annual Anniversary sale right around the corner. It starts July 20 and ends August 5.

Groupon is also hosting Black Friday in July discounts through Saturday, July 14. Dell is offering steep discounts on laptops and computers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingstretch your dollarblack fridaysalessave money
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Where your child can get free vaccinations this month
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Here's how to save big on back-to-school shopping
FREE BOOKS: Program gives children book each month from birth
CHILD SAFETY: Household danger warnings
More stretch your dollar
SHOPPING
Kroger now delivering groceries to your door in Houston
Dorm room makeovers on a budget
Teachers could win a back to school shopping spree
Fashion on a budget: Where to find work dresses for $20
IT'S BACK: Tax-free weekend in Texas offers money savings
More Shopping
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
Show More
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
More News