Stretch Your Dollar: Best rated mattresses

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
You spend a third of your life in bed, so why settle for a mattress that doesn't give you the best sleep?

Consumer reports surveyed 62,000 subscribers and found the best rated mattresses.

Top 3 memory foam mattresses:

1. The Casper at $850

2. NovaForm's 14-inch Sera-Fina Pearl Gel for $800 can be purchased at Costco

3. Tuft and Needle's T and N mattress for $600
Top traditional spring mattresses:

1. Charles P Rogers Powercore Estate for $1,500

2. Sealy's Posturpedic Hybrid Elite Kelburn and Hybrid Trust Cushion

A great value brand that ABC13's Patricia Lopez spotted was one by Denver Mattresses called the Doctor's Choice. It came in fourth overall and costs $500. You can purchase it online, but the shipping to Houston is $200. You can also pick it up in store. The closes location is in Bryan/College Station.
