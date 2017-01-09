Stretch Your Dollar: Best rated mattresses

You spend a third of your life in bed, so why settle for a mattress that doesn't give you the best sleep?Consumer reports surveyed 62,000 subscribers and found the best rated mattresses.1. The Casper at $8502. NovaForm's 14-inch Sera-Fina Pearl Gel for $800 can be purchased at Costco3. Tuft and Needle's T and N mattress for $6001. Charles P Rogers Powercore Estate for $1,5002. Sealy's Posturpedic Hybrid Elite Kelburn and Hybrid Trust CushionA great value brand that ABC13's Patricia Lopez spotted was one by Denver Mattresses called the Doctor's Choice. It came in fourth overall and costs $500. You can purchase it online, but the shipping to Houston is $200. You can also pick it up in store. The closes location is in Bryan/College Station.