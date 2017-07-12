wow houston cancelled. waited in line for 2 days @LouisVuitton — G (@gescobe) July 11, 2017

we have been waiting in this nasty Houston humidity, y'all better release this supreme collab @LouisVuitton @LouisVuitton_US @LVServices — l (@lukuschapa) July 12, 2017

Yo I'm visiting from Chicago what's the word on the supreme x Louis Vuitton drop in Houston #houston #supremelouisvuitton #supreme — Angel Gonzalez (@AngelGonzalezGW) July 11, 2017

Hello. There will be no Supreme items sold or shipped to any store in the US or Canada. Best, Nicole. — LouisVuittonServices (@LVServices) July 12, 2017

A long line of people have been camped outside the Galleria, some for days, to get their hands on items from the Louis Vuitton Supreme x collection pop-up shop. But rumor has it, the event was canceled.As of Wednesday morning, there were still about two dozen people in chairs and tents sleeping outside, waiting for the pop-up shop that may or may not happen Friday.There have been tweets from people who claim they waited for days but said a Louis Vuitton manager told them to leave Tuesday.While some decided to get out of line, there are others who are waiting it out."People say it's canceled. I'm just waiting from real confirmation from Louis Vuitton," Kevin Castaneda said."We heard that too, but I'm willing to roll the dice," another man said.The Louis Vuitton Services Twitter account has been responding to people's tweets saying, " There will be no Supreme items sold or shipped to any store in the US or Canada."Some drove all the way from Chicago to be the first to purchase the discounted Louis Vuitton items that they can resell online.Eyewitness News emailed the company. We'll provide an update when we confirm the status of the pop-up event.