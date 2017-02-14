New high-tech Walmart set to open in Tomball

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1754931" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Inside look at new scan-and-go technology at Walmart in Tomball.

A new Walmart is set to open Wednesday with high-tech features, but many in the area believe the store will change the place they've considered home.Residents near the location on Kuykendahl Road signed a petition against the building of the store. A Facebook page was also created to fight the issue.Others in the area are welcoming the new Walmart."There are a lot of families that live here and say the mother is making spaghetti, or corn muffins, or whatever and she runs out of ingredients, if she has an older child they can walk right over there," Linda said.She has concerns about the possibility of increased crime in the area."Everybody needs to be aware of their surroundings," she added.The new 'Scan and Go' technology will allow you to scan items with your phone as you shop, then pay as you walk out the door. In addition, the Tomball store will include the first Walmart Care Clinic in Houston, and the first Chobani Cafe in Texas.