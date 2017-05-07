NURSES

Celebrate National Nurses Week with these discounts and freebies

EMBED </>More News Videos

National Nurses Week deals and discounts. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nurses are the heart of health care and this week is their's to celebrate!

National Nurses Week is celebrated each year beginning May 6 and wraps up May 12 on Florence Nightingale's birthday, the founder of modern nursing.

In honor of nurses who help heal us all, there are a number of freebies and discounts available.

Cinnabon
The sweet treat company is offering a free Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll, MiniBon, or four-count BonBites to nurses who show their medical ID badge.

PDQ
Nurses who show a valid ID get 50 percent off their bill on Tuesday, May 9.

Einstein Bros Bagels
Thursday, May 11 nurses in scrubs or who show their ID get a free Espresso Buzz bagel and shmear.

Walt Disney World Hotels
The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort offers special room rates to nurses with valid IDs. Call 1-888-828-8850 to learn more about the Nurse rate. Depending on availability, rooms may be as low as $139 per night. This deal is available year round!

New York & Company
Nurses who show their ID at checkout get 15 percent off all year long.

Sleep Number
Nurses can sleep soundly when they receive 35 percent off their purchase when they provide proof of employment. This deal is offer good all year.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
shoppingnurseshealth caremedicalsave moneyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NURSES
Dad fired after caring for cancer-stricken child, he says
Man gives raised money for fast food worker's school
Man raises money for Popeyes worker's education
Capt. Dowling's caretaker shares his stories
More nurses
SHOPPING
Lowe's expands its military discount program
Digital Deal of the Day
Best beauty brands found down discount store aisles
Expert: Recession could cause 30% of malls to close
More Shopping
Top Stories
Voters approve HISD Proposition 1
Centrist Macron has won the French presidential election, French prime minister says
Houston cop relieved of duty after alleged intoxication arrest
Kids eat free: Where to find free kids meals in Houston
Houston history: An ugly Cinco de Mayo celebration
Purple Heart recipient graduates from college
Student gives Air Jordan Sneakers to bullied classmate
Show More
GOOD EVENING, FRIENDS: Dave Ward signs off
Officer goes viral for comforting boy with autism
82 Chibok schoolgirls released in Nigeria
Aunt Jemima issues recall over Listeria concerns
UT Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
More News
Top Video
Canton tornado victims struggle with emotional toll
Houston cop relieved of duty after alleged intoxication arrest
'Elena of Avalor' shares secrets of her kingdom with ABC13
A royal affair at Houston's 24th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade
More Video