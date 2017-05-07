Nurses are the heart of health care and this week is their's to celebrate!National Nurses Week is celebrated each year beginning May 6 and wraps up May 12 on Florence Nightingale's birthday, the founder of modern nursing.In honor of nurses who help heal us all, there are a number of freebies and discounts available.The sweet treat company is offering a free Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll, MiniBon, or four-count BonBites to nurses who show their medical ID badge.Nurses who show a valid ID get 50 percent off their bill on Tuesday, May 9.Thursday, May 11 nurses in scrubs or who show their ID get a free Espresso Buzz bagel and shmear.The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort offers special room rates to nurses with valid IDs. Call 1-888-828-8850 to learn more about the Nurse rate. Depending on availability, rooms may be as low as $139 per night. This deal is available year round!Nurses who show their ID at checkout get 15 percent off all year long.Nurses can sleep soundly when they receive 35 percent off their purchase when they provide proof of employment. This deal is offer good all year.