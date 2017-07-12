Giving fashion a second chance for just $1

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --The words thrift store and boutique don't always go together, but in Tomball many say they do.
Julia Bellaflores Blake worked in the fashion industry for many years as an expert tailor.
She noticed that there are so many thrift stores and so many good, quality clothing items being thrown away, because they were missing a button or just needed a small alteration.
Blake decided to start refurbishing clothing.
She opened Fashion Revisited as a way to keep useable clothes from ending up in a landfill.
Blake fixes up each item and puts out anywhere from 400 to 500 new pieces each week. The store offers men, women and children clothing sizes and some home décor items.
The best part? Each item sells for just $1.
"Our motto is fashion revisited, saving mother Earth in our own sexy way," said Blake.
The store held its grand opening in April.
And, in keeping with their mission to protect the Earth, the store is always "bring your own bag."
The store is located at 409 W. Main St. in Tomball.
RELATED: How to save even more money shopping at Goodwill stores
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff