Family of 5 puts back to school tax-free shopping to the test

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Tax free weekend starts Friday! ABC13 went preview shopping with one family of five to see how much they can potentially save!

Five kids -- $500! That's the back to school budget for the Ryan family. Underwear, belts, socks and 5 pairs of pants each are needed. But the Ryans are determined to make sure they stay in their budget.

Their one-stop shopping spot is the Uniform Superstore inside Greenspoint Mall. Polos start at $4.99 and pants just $7.99.

For the quality and price, Jasmine says the Uniform Superstore can't be beat.

"The quality is very durable," she said. "It doesn't shrink."

For five kids, including five backpacks priced at $9.99 each, the family total was $493.35 before tax.

The $40.70 in tax will put Jasmine over budget, so she will be back this weekend to save that money!

Academy has school uniforms polos for $4.99 and pants for $9.99. But this year Academy won't sell school uniforms in the stores, only as online orders.

