! ABC13 went preview shopping with one family of five to see how much they can potentially save!Five kids -- $500! That's the back to school budget for the Ryan family. Underwear, belts, socks and 5 pairs of pants each are needed. But the Ryans are determined to make sure they stay in their budget.Their one-stop shopping spot is the Uniform Superstore inside Greenspoint Mall. Polos start at $4.99 and pants just $7.99.For the quality and price, Jasmine says the Uniform Superstore can't be beat."The quality is very durable," she said. "It doesn't shrink."For five kids, including five backpacks priced at $9.99 each, the family total was $493.35 before tax.The $40.70 in tax will put Jasmine over budget, so she will be back this weekend to save that money!Academy has school uniforms polos for $4.99 and pants for $9.99. But this year Academy won't sell school uniforms in the stores, only as online orders.