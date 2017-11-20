STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Best free apps for Black Friday shopping

This year, dozens of retailers will close their doors on Thanksgiving.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's time to begin planning your post-Thanksgiving shopping strategy.

While you're busy arming yourself with coupons and store ads, don't forget to load up your smartphone as well.

RELATED: What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving


NerdWallet has recommendations for the best free apps for Black Friday shopping:

ShopSavvy gives you the latest deals at popular stores. You must use your phone as a barcode scanner. You will also get a price drop alert.

Shopular sends you coupons. Members of the community can also swap savings tips.

FLIPP gives you digital circulars and helps you combine coupons and stack savings.

Price Cruncher helps customers crunch the numbers to see if it's worth the deal. It's great for bulk buying, because you can calculate price per product.

The Coupons App gives users deals and coupons with online promo codes from more than 100,000 retailers. It also tells you when coupons are about to expire.

Santa's Bag allows you to set up and manage your Christmas gift list budget and gift list.

