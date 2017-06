The annual day of shopping has returned.Amazon 'Prime Day' will last for a total of 30 hours, starting on July 10 at 5 p.m. and ending at 2 a.m. on July 12.New deals will be released every five minutes, plus special offers for anything included with prime, from music to video, reading and even groceries.Don't have Prime? It's not too late, you can sign up for anmembership for $100 a year.