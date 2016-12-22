CHRISTMAS

ABC13's Patricia Lopez takes you inside the only Houston area Amazon Prime Now warehouse
ABC13's Patricia Lopez takes you inside the only Houston area Amazon Prime Now facility.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
In northwest Houston, there's a warehouse stocked with thousands upon thousands of items exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

You can find every day items like diapers and toilet paper, but they have so much more. They have groceries, pantry goods, and plenty of gift options like toys and electronics - even gift wrapping.

But this is not just any Amazon warehouse. It's the only Houston area Amazon Prime Now facility. You can get any of these items delivered to your door within two hours.

"It's so easy. You write your zip code and you see you can track your package from door-to-door," Lauren Lynch of Amazon Prime Now said.

This is for the ultimate procrastinator. You need the Amazon Prime Now app. It's different form the Amazon app. It will guarantee that you will get your items within two hours. You can also get it within an hour., but you have to pay $7.99 for that. You have until midnight on Christmas Eve to get toys, bottled water and whatever you need to make it happen.

As soon as workers get those orders, they fill them and get them loaded up within the Prime Now window. It's just one less hassle for the holidays.

There is a free 30 day trial to test out Amazon Prime Now.
