ARMED ROBBERY

Harris County deputies search for man and woman involved in Kohl's robbery

Harris County deputies search for man and woman involved in Kohl's robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County deputies need help identifying a man and woman who robbed a Kohl's store at gunpoint in January.

Deputies say the man and woman entered the store located in the 7100 block of the Barker Cypress on Jan. 18, and were spotted placing numerous items under a shopping cart. They then tried to exit the store.

When loss prevention officers asked the suspects to come back inside, the man pointed a pistol at them, deputies say.

Authorities say the suspects then fled the scene in a light blue and silver colored pickup truck with silver mag wheels.

The man is described as being 5 feet 10 inches in height, and weighs 170-180 pounds with sandy brown colored hair and a goatee.

Deputies say the woman is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140-150 pounds with long light brown or red colored hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Robbery Division at 713-274-9210.

Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

Information can be submitted by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent by texting TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.
