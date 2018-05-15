Houston police and Crime Stoppers want help from the public to identify a couple of shoplifters who targeted an adult novelty shop.On Wednesday, May 2, police say two men walked into the Adam and Eve adult store on Westheimer at about 11:20 p.m.At first, they appeared to be customers, picking up several items around the store.The employee recognized one of the men, who had allegedly shoplifted in the store in the past, so she stood near the front door in order to make sure they didn't try to leave without paying.The first man tried to walk out and was confronted by the employee. The shoplifter pushed the store worker out of the way and walked out of the store.The second man also walked out of the store with merchandise that he did not pay for.The employee used her cell phone to record video as the suspects and a getaway driver took off in a tan Ram 1500Authorities supplied the following descriptions:Suspect #1: Black male, 35-40 years old, 5'9" to 5'11", 140 to 160 pounds, black hair, lime green shirtSuspect #2: Black male, 30 to 35 years old, 6'2" to 6'3", 200 to 210 pounds, black hair, red shirtCrime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at