Ship Channel Bridge reopens following cement truck fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Ship Channel Bridge reopens following cement truck fire and diesel spill (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A cement truck caught fire near the Ship Channel Bridge causing some major traffic problems Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the cab of the cement truck caught fire just as the truck was getting to the top of the bridge around 2:30 a.m.

This happened in the southbound lanes on the 610 East Loop, and right now all but one lane is blocked.

HPD officers say the driver was able to get out quickly and was not hurt.

The cause of the fire is not known, but officials say there was some sort of mechanical failure.

Hazmat was called to the scene because diesel fuel leaked from the truck.

The truck was removed from the bridge around 5:40 a.m. and the closed lanes of the bridge reopened at 6:30 a.m.



Follow Jeff Ehling on Twitter and Facebook.



Follow Katherine Whaley on Twitter and Facebook for traffic updates.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
truck firebridgetraffictraffic delaycement truckHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Bond set for mom accused of abandoning hours-old baby
82-year-old man evicted after decades in home
Tickets for Nutcracker Market go on sale today
Stunt driver dies while filming 'Deadpool 2'
3-year-old found buried in pile of trash in car
Typical August heat and humidity
North Carolina protesters topple Confederate statue
Hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian in SW Harris Co.
Show More
Become a school bus driver in a dream location
Football star dies chasing dream to become police officer
Man with a gun threatens woman driving in the Heights
Houston to Dallas bullet train project takes step forward
Suspect could be connected to 8 violent robberies
More News
Top Video
Typical August heat and humidity
3-year-old found buried in pile of trash in car
Neil deGrasse Tyson on solar eclipse: 'Don't video it'
Become a school bus driver in a dream location
More Video